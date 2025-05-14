Data Centers - Massive Resource Users

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Data Centers – these hubs are popping up everywhere. In this episode of Hamner It Out, a look at data centers, including their resource usage, will be covered with guest Dan Franklin.
The massive size of these centers requires massive amounts of resources – water and electricity, which could place some communities at risk.
As always, stay vigilant. Do your own research. I’ll catch you on the flip side.
Resources:
https://english.elpais.com/technology/2025-02-07/us-admits-data-centers-are-harmful-to-health.html
https://dgtlinfra.com/data-center-water-usage/
https://www.energy.gov/articles/doe-releases-new-report-evaluating-increase-electricity-demand-data-centers
https://thereader.mitpress.mit.edu/the-staggering-ecological-impacts-of-computation-and-the-cloud/
https://www.staxengineering.com/stax-hub/the-environmental-impact-of-data-centers/
https://www.parkplacetechnologies.com/blog/environmental-impact-data-centers/