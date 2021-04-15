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Police Called on Reporters Exposing Illegal Immigrant Pipeline in Texas FULL SHOW 4-14-21
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Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shroyer as Owen skypes in from the Texas/Mexico border. Mike Carnevale joins the show to discuss the threat of jail for daring to oppose Florida’s mask mandate. Rex Jones joins the show in the third hour for an immigration roundtable, with the backdrop of the multi-million-dollar immigration camp in Brownsville.
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