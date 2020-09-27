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The Holy Rosary - 15 Decades - 5 Joyful Mysteries- 5 Sorrowful Mysteries - 5 Glorious Mysteries
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797 views • September 27, 2020
The Most Holy Rosary 15 Decades. The Most Holy Rosary, all 15 decades with meditations. This follow the recitation of the rosary according to the method of St Louis de Montfort. Many beautiful pictures Enjoy. God bless you and Our Lady protect you. Introductory Prayers and at the end of the prayer for the Rosary some beautiful concluding prayers. Music in the background to help set a proper mood. There are 5 Joyful, 5 Sorrowful and 5 Glorious Mysteries in the life of Jesus and Mary. Through these mysteries we meditate on their lives and learn more to appreciate what they have done for us. Combining vocal and meditation make the Rosary a very delightful prayer alway with new insights in our faith and more union with God through prayer.
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