And We Know 12.3.2022 Twitter Q&A brilliance unfolds. @JamesWoods responds. All related to [email protected] MUSK targeted. P
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
LT of And We Know


Dec 3, 2022


Would you ever believe that we would finally have the puzzle box opened for all to see… the box into Biden covering for his CRIMES against humanity? Did you think it would connect to Pizza and the GATE … oh my friends, the treasure trove is only the tip of the ICEBERG…stand by for a journey today you will never forget.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1yptyc-12.3.22-twitter-q-and-a-brilliance-unfolds.-jameswoods-responds.-all-relate.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewscorruptionpresidentdeep statechristiantwitterbidenmark of the beastcrimes against humanitypizzagatejames woodsltand we knowblood bankexposing evildied suddenlydark world

