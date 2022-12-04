LT of And We Know
Dec 3, 2022
Would you ever believe that we would finally have the puzzle box opened for all to see… the box into Biden covering for his CRIMES against humanity? Did you think it would connect to Pizza and the GATE … oh my friends, the treasure trove is only the tip of the ICEBERG…stand by for a journey today you will never forget.
