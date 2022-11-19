The Dark Origin of Halloween

What does the Bible say about Halloween? What does “Halloween” mean in the Bible? Where did “trick or treat,” carving pumpkins, and decorating “haunted houses” start? Should Christians celebrate Halloween? Discover the origin of Halloween and what the Bible says about this spooky holiday. What about the Origins of Easter - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prSWy... amazingdiscoveries.org adtv.watch #halloween #amazingdiscoveries #OriginofHalloween

