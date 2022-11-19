The Dark Origin of Halloween

What does the Bible say about Halloween? What does “Halloween” mean in the Bible? Where did “trick or treat,” carving pumpkins, and decorating “haunted houses” start? Should Christians celebrate Halloween? Discover the origin of Halloween and what the Bible says about this spooky holiday.
What about the Origins of Easter - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prSWy...
amazingdiscoveries.org
adtv.watch
#halloween #amazingdiscoveries #OriginofHalloween
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.