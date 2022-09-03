MAXIMUM ALERT: Biden Officially Declares WAR on America in Hitlerian Fascist Speech – False Flag Terror Attacks IMMINENT – FRIDAY FULL SHOW 9/2/22

As Alex Jones predicted, the establishment is labeling Republican voters terrorists despite providing NO EVIDENCE! The Deep State is making its move against Americans! Watch & share this VITAL broadcast to inform yourself and loved ones what to expect in these chaotic times!

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