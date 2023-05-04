Yves Engler-"Stand On Guard! For Whom? A People’s History of the Canadian Military"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On May 4, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest:

Yves Engler

Topic: Stand On Guard! For Whom? A People’s History of the Canadian Military

https://yvesengler.com/





Bio:

Dubbed “Canada’s version of Noam Chomsky” (Georgia Straight), “one of the most important voices on the Canadian Left” (Briarpatch), “in the mould of I. F. Stone” (Globe and Mail), “part of that rare but growing group of social critics unafraid to confront Canada’s self-satisfied myths” (Quill & Quire), “ever-insightful” (Rabble), “Chomsky-styled iconoclast” (Counterpunch) and a “Leftist gadfly” (Ottawa Citizen), Yves Engler (yvesengler.com) has twelve published books. His latest is Stand on Guard for Whom? — A People’s History of the Canadian Military





Interview Panel





Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

John Katsavos

Podcast: The Fitness Oracle

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/





