Yves Engler-"Stand On Guard! For Whom? A People’s History of the Canadian Military"

Freedom International Livestream
On May 4, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest:
Yves Engler
Topic: Stand On Guard! For Whom? A People’s History of the Canadian Military
https://yvesengler.com/
Bio:
Dubbed “Canada’s version of Noam Chomsky” (Georgia Straight), “one of the most important voices on the Canadian Left” (Briarpatch), “in the mould of I. F. Stone” (Globe and Mail), “part of that rare but growing group of social critics unafraid to confront Canada’s self-satisfied myths” (Quill & Quire), “ever-insightful” (Rabble), “Chomsky-styled iconoclast” (Counterpunch) and a “Leftist gadfly” (Ottawa Citizen), Yves Engler (yvesengler.com) has twelve published books. His latest is Stand on Guard for Whom? — A People’s History of the Canadian Military
Interview Panel
Grace
Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
Roy
Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
