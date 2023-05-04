Create New Account
Yves Engler-"Stand On Guard! For Whom? A People’s History of the Canadian Military"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published Yesterday |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On May 4, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest:
Yves Engler

Topic: Stand On Guard! For Whom? A People’s History of the Canadian Military

https://yvesengler.com/


Bio:

Dubbed “Canada’s version of Noam Chomsky” (Georgia Straight), “one of the most important voices on the Canadian Left” (Briarpatch), “in the mould of I. F. Stone” (Globe and Mail), “part of that rare but growing group of social critics unafraid to confront Canada’s self-satisfied myths” (Quill & Quire), “ever-insightful” (Rabble), “Chomsky-styled iconoclast” (Counterpunch) and a “Leftist gadfly” (Ottawa Citizen), Yves Engler (yvesengler.com) has twelve published books. His latest is Stand on Guard for Whom? — A People’s History of the Canadian Military 


Interview Panel


@ Quantum Nurse Podcast

Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
