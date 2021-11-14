MEDICAL MAFIA & THE AMA - THE POWER STRUCTURE TAKING US DOWN & KEEPING US SICK W/ DR. GLIDDEN

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Learn more at https://ControlYourHealth.care
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Peter Glidden joins the program to discuss the American Medical Association and the Tyranny that we have been living under since Congress established laws forcing all Americans to follow only the AMA's direction funded and controlled by the Pharmaceutical industry. This government/medical alliance has crippled the country and has lead to more deaths and misery than anyone could ever have imagined. Learn the better alternative to a healthy life at https://ControlYourHealth.care
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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