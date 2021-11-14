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MEDICAL MAFIA & THE AMA - THE POWER STRUCTURE TAKING US DOWN & KEEPING US SICK W/ DR. GLIDDEN
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55 views • November 14, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Learn more at https://ControlYourHealth.care

Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Dr. Peter Glidden joins the program to discuss the American Medical Association and the Tyranny that we have been living under since Congress established laws forcing all Americans to follow only the AMA's direction funded and controlled by the Pharmaceutical industry. This government/medical alliance has crippled the country and has lead to more deaths and misery than anyone could ever have imagined. Learn the better alternative to a healthy life at https://ControlYourHealth.care

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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