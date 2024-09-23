Mike Binder: How Comedy Clubs Became the Real Battleground for Free Speech

In this clip from The Jeff Dornik Show, comedian Mike Binder breaks down the unique role comedy plays in exposing truth, often ahead of mainstream media. Binder shares his journey from being one of the youngest comedians on The Tonight Show to stepping away from stand-up to focus on filmmaking. After a 26-year break, he was pulled back in to create a documentary about the legendary Comedy Store. Binder emphasizes that today’s comedians—like Joe Rogan, Bill Burr, and Jim Brewer—are on the frontlines of free speech, especially in a time where media and government narratives are increasingly deceptive. He explains how comedy, unlike other corporatized entertainment industries, remains one of the few entrepreneurial outlets where creators can speak freely without fear of being canceled, thanks to its independent nature. However, Binder also touches on the challenges comedians face, such as the risk of backlash for pushing boundaries, yet underscores how vital their role is in defending free speech and calling out lies.





