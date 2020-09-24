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The Shit Show That Shows The Dichotomy Of The Justice System In 2020
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22 views • September 24, 2020
Mando The Pelosi Pooper faces Federal Threatening Charges for giving a shit about politics in San Fran. The "Protesters" in front of McConnell and Grahams houses get to walk under the "Peaceful Protest aka OMB " rules.
You can't have 2 sets of laws folks. That's how shit goes sideways and in a bad fashion. Just ask Mando aka The Turd Terrorist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B57OybJ3oNiQ/
Thx for watching and sharing
E.
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You can't have 2 sets of laws folks. That's how shit goes sideways and in a bad fashion. Just ask Mando aka The Turd Terrorist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B57OybJ3oNiQ/
Thx for watching and sharing
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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