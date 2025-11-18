BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BREAKING: Trump Says He’s READY TO BOMB MEXICO – “I’d Be PROUD To Strike The Cartels”
3 days ago

EMERGENCY BROADCAST
President Trump just went nuclear: “I know where the cartel leaders live… I’d be PROUD to take them out.”
He’s talking full military strikes INSIDE Mexico – no permission needed. Mexico is already threatening retaliation. Is this the start of open war on the cartels… or World War III?Tonight on Maverick News we go live with:The full unedited Trump clip that just dropped .
Real-time reaction from Mexico’s president
Pentagon sources: Are the strikes already green-lit?
Why fentanyl deaths just hit a new record… and why Trump says diplomacy is over
Viewer poll: Should the U.S. bomb the cartels right now?

