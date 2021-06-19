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Keep your Eyes Open! This might be coming to your town soon! [18.06.2021]
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73 views • June 19, 2021
'A Call said they rolled Cher out of her coffin then proceeded to roast her more!! God Bless A Call and his family as he continues to bring us the truth along with his unique comic relief, both very much needed in these last days'
'First he sacrifed his husband in a "ski accident", then his own daughter to the "gay/trans agenda", now thousands of people to the "v". He must be about to be a "high priest" of hell'
'These celebrities types think real Americans listen or care about what they have to say- take your Boots and keep walking'
3,812 views•jun 18, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
70K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lMPtxD3tZUg
'First he sacrifed his husband in a "ski accident", then his own daughter to the "gay/trans agenda", now thousands of people to the "v". He must be about to be a "high priest" of hell'
'These celebrities types think real Americans listen or care about what they have to say- take your Boots and keep walking'
3,812 views•jun 18, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
70K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lMPtxD3tZUg
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