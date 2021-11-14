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Gov Newsom hung himself. Alledgedly. Yippee ! One less Scum Bag Traitor we have to deal with. Now let's go get the rest of them and send them all to Gitmo - start with his aunt - the Old Hag Drunk.
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403 views • November 14, 2021
Great news. I hope it is true . The thumbnail pic is China Peak near Yosemite in California. I really miss snow skiing. And surfing. And hunting. And hanging out with my friends in Newport Beach. Now that the Scum Bag has hung himself, I may have to move back. So what is the Old Hag Drunk Pelosi saying about all this ?
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