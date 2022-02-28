© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making a Javelin Spear Point from Bone
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • February 28, 2022
Sigma 3 Survival School.
This video will demonstrate how to build spear points from bone. This same method can be used to make arrowheads or any other useful tool. Bone has many great properties and is very durable.
If you have an interest in learning survival skills, please visit: https://survivalschool.us
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/c/sigma3survivalschool
This video will demonstrate how to build spear points from bone. This same method can be used to make arrowheads or any other useful tool. Bone has many great properties and is very durable.
If you have an interest in learning survival skills, please visit: https://survivalschool.us
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/c/sigma3survivalschool
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.