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Non Disclosure Agreements/ Sign of The Beast/New World Order
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159 views • November 21, 2021
Non Disclosure Agreements, secrecy agreements, or confidentially agreements have been focally used against many persecuted individuals around the world. There usage has broken up many families and destroyed the lives of countless individuals. Dr. Ralph and Lady Catherine Sept will break down the spiritual, physical, and multiple effects these type of agreements. #Persecuted #Targeted Individuals #gangstalking #Jesus
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