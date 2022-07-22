X22 REPORT Ep. 2830b - [DS] Prepares, Acts Of Violence, Frame Up, Change Of Batter Coming, Playbook Known

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2830b - July 21, 2022

[DS] Prepares, Acts Of Violence, Frame Up, Change Of Batter Coming, Playbook Known

The [DS] is now preparing for the midterms, everything is being stripped away and the last death blow will be the SC. This will then push the [DS] agenda into overdrive, they are preparing for chaos, riots. The agenda is to have their foot soldiers mask up so they needed an event to do this and the just got it. [HRC] just signaled that it is time to have a change of batter. The playbook is known, the [DS] will have to pull this off before the midterms, watch August, this is when the [DS] likes to play.

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