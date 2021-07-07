Mike Pompeo: Xi Jinping Is Aggressive Because He Thinks America’s Decline

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7/2/2021 Mike Pompeo in his interview with Fox host Jesse said Xi Jinping is serious, competent, and aggressive in his remarks because he thinks America’s decline. The Biden administration hasn’t been prepared in the past six months to respond in the way that the Trump administration did with clarity and force and resolve.