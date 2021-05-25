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Why Kla.TV?
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12 views • May 25, 2021
Kla.TV does not guarantee to present the truth but it guarantees to present counter-voices. Ivo Sasek, founder of Kla.TV, recently stated what is meant by presenting voice and counter-voice in comparison and what isn’t meant by it: “It is not about dogmatism, about who is right or wrong. It is about showing openness, that we simply learn to listen. Not to form a judgement, but to simply listen, in order to take it along and walk on with it. Not to argue about it, […] but simply voice and counter voice. This exercise, I think, is the only one helping the world, and ourselves. This way fraud will be exposed, because we allow again the new kind of thinking, for thinking has been lost.” This program today is also supposed in this sense, to encourage listening and thinking for yourself.
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