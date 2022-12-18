Fellow Fighters In Japan Repel The CCP's Harassment With Bravery And Wisdom

https://gnews.org/articles/587282
摘要：On December 9th, in front of the Paul Hastings office building in Roppongi, Tokyo, Japan, fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China sustained a demonstration against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its accomplice, Paul Hastings.
