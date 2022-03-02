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GRAPHIC Report by the Press Service of the People's Militia of the DPR from the Cleansing Operation in the City of Volnovakha & the Damage the Ukraine's Have Done to Donetsk Oblast. 030222
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505 views • March 02, 2022
The NM of the DPR is cleaning up Volnovakha. The enemy suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment
Ukraine, Russia, Battles
Ukraine, Russia, Battles
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