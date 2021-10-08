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Tim Frey Interview: Freedom Q&A @ PorcFest XII 2015
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1 view • October 08, 2021
Tim Frey is an activist and entrepreneur who enjoys employing his rapier wit (and savvy technical expertise of a few good friends) to wow the crowds at PorcFest. Tim (along with Derrick Slopey, Drew Philips and Davi Barker) created the "Vote for Nobody" campaign slot machine to teach folks how voting really works, and Met-a-lith bitcoin enabled vending machine, which dispensed all the useful things one might need during a week of camping in New Hampshire. To learn more about Tim visit http://www.RRBI.co and follow him on Twitter @fullmetaliberty
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