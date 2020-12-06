© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The One World Agenda Unfolding As Phil Schneider Predicted Decades Ago
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
262 views • December 06, 2020
Still think we are not being lied to and deceived by ALL Governments of the World? Still think we will not be depopulated? Still think these upcoming vaccines will save you? Not Likely. The more you listen to Phil Schneider, the more you can connect what he says to what is happening right now. You have been warned, so you cannot complain when you end up in a FEMA camp. The more you deceive yourself, the easier you make it for the elitists puppeteers (Alien Agenda) to instruct the governments (especially the five eyes, USA, Canada, France, Australia, United Kingdom) to enslave us all without so much as a rebellion or a war. No other way to say it...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.