Dr. Richard Werner, Professor of Banking & Finance at Linacre College at Oxford University, claims our only hope is to build our own banking system.

The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called Blueprint For The Future Monetary System.

This report proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency.

It calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token, which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used — so that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the central bank.





Reese Reports | 19 July 2023

