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NIGHT SHADOWS 04202022 -- Slow Famine, Starvation Agenda, More Jabs, Depopulation & Sun Activity
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342 views • April 21, 2022
Ukraine war is a war between USA/NATO and is designed to destroy Russia, bring in massive starvation and the GREAT RESET of Satan's warlords for the RISE OF ANTICHRIST. The timelines appear to be accurate as we watch one event after another confirming that Daniel's 70th week is close. Russia now knows it was the USA that gave the Ukraine missile crew the GPS location that took out the flagship missile destroyer - proving once again that it is the USA/Babylon that is running that war. Babylon will be destroyed "soon" per Bible prophecy and then the final end of things begins. Indeed. Planet Earth is the Planet of the living dead, and filled with zombies, and soon WWZ will be unleashed. Does Jesus Christ KNOW YOU?
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these!! Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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