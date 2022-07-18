Covid Lies: Dr Birx 'Confesses' In Self-Serving New Book

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Dr. Deborah Birx was the real power behind President Trump's disastrous Covid policy. She was the lockdown fanatic who admits in a new book that she subverted the hapless Trump Admin and pushed falsehoods to get what she wanted. Millions of lives were ruined. Also today: Washington freaks out as Ukrainian-born US Rep accuses "Saint" Zelensky of corruption...