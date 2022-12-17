Russia launched massive rocket attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in early October after the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, as well as a number of terrorist attacks on strategic facilities such as the Kursk nuclear power plant and gas pipelines, the responsibility for which is borne by the Ukrainian special services.

On December 16, another massive attack hit the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

In the morning, the mayor of Kiev reported explosions in the Goloseevsky, Dneprovsky and Desnyansky districts of the city.

At least 7 blows were reported in the Ukrainian capital.

The governor of the Kharkov region claimed that as a result of three missile strikes, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. Russian missiles reportedly hit a thermal power plant in the city.

Critical infrastructure facilities were also damaged in the Chuguevsky district of the region.

Explosions also thundered in Dnepropetrovsk, Krivoy Rog, Khmelnitsky, Sumy, Ternopil and other cities.

In Krivoy Rog, once again, a Ukrainian air defense missile hit a residential building. The number of victims is is still being assessed.

As a result of the morning attack, about a dozen Ukrainian cities were instantly cut off from energy suplies.

The authorities of the Zhytomyr region previously reported that they had turned off the lights even before the missile attack in order to avoid voltage fluctuations in the case of attacks on energy facilities.

In addition to the energy cut off, at least 6 Ukrainian regions are experiencing serious interruptions with cellular communications, Internet, and water supply. The operation of railways was interrupted in five regions.

In turn, the Ukrainian military continued massive shelling of the Donbass republics, including at residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

In the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Ukrainian Army struck an ammunition depot in Irmino at night, and also fired missiles from the HIMARS MLRS at residential buildings in Stakhanov and Lan-trat-ovka. By morning, the deaths of at least eight civilians were confirmed. More than 23 others were wounded.

As a result of the strike, school, kindergarten and other social infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Ukrainian formations also shelled civilian targets in Donetsk, Gorlovka and Makeyevka.

Over the past day, at least two civilians have been killed by Ukrainian shelling in Voro-shil-ovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk.

The death toll is growing in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics on a daily basis. The intensity of Ukrainian attacks on the residential areas significantly increased after more Ukrainian forces were redeployed to the Donbass front lines from the Kherson region.

