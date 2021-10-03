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New South Wales Primer Resigns! Polish Politicians Stand Up for Australians! 10/3/21
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43 views • October 03, 2021
On today's episode of top news from around the world: Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales, abruptly resigned just before a probe into potential misconduct was launched. She says that she had “no option” but to quit, but what really made her resign?

Also out of Australia, Polish diplomats & politicos appear to RAISE THE ALARM at their embassy in Australia about Australia’s drift to authoritarianism, comparing its behavior to North Korea.

The world's most beloved freedom pastor, Artur Pawlowski was arrested as soon as he landed in Canada from his American tour proclaiming freedom from these tyrannical lockdowns.

All of that and much more you don't want to miss!!!
Keywords
new zealandcanadaaustralianew south waleslockdownscovidivermectinlockdown protestsartur pawlowskigladys berejiklian
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