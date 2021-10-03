New South Wales Primer Resigns! Polish Politicians Stand Up for Australians! 10/3/21

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Also out of Australia, Polish diplomats & politicos appear to RAISE THE ALARM at their embassy in Australia about Australia’s drift to authoritarianism, comparing its behavior to North Korea.
The world's most beloved freedom pastor, Artur Pawlowski was arrested as soon as he landed in Canada from his American tour proclaiming freedom from these tyrannical lockdowns.
All of that and much more you don't want to miss!!!