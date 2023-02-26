Covid vaccines: 38X stillbirths, 57X miscarriages, 1200X menstrual abnormalities says James Thorp MD

Comparing COVID-19 vaccine adverse events with Flu vaccine adverse events, we found a 38-fold increase in fetal death or stillbirths, a 57-fold increase in miscarriages, and a 1200-fold increase in severe menstrual abnormalities. We found 15 other major pregnancy complications [ among women who took the COVID-19 vaccine. ] “Pushing these COVID vaccines… is the greatest violation of medical ethics in the history of medicine,” James Thorpe, MD (OBGYN) tells Tucker Carlson on 23 Feb 2023.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.