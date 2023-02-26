Create New Account
Covid vaccines: 38X stillbirths, 57X miscarriages, 1200X menstrual abnormalities says James Thorp MD
Comparing COVID-19 vaccine adverse events with Flu vaccine adverse events, we found a 38-fold increase in fetal death or stillbirths, a 57-fold increase in miscarriages, and a 1200-fold increase in severe menstrual abnormalities. We found 15 other major pregnancy complications [ among women who took the COVID-19 vaccine. ] “Pushing these COVID vaccines… is the greatest violation of medical ethics in the history of medicine,” James Thorpe, MD (OBGYN) tells Tucker Carlson on 23 Feb 2023.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

