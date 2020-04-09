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The Hidden Agenda of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
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199 views • April 09, 2020
Researcher Polly St. George does a scholarly deep dive into the "behind the scene" players exposing Bill Gates' attempt to enslave humanity with what being referred to as "The Mark of the Beast." Is the Gates Foundation a cover organization for an incredible evil that is about to be released on humanity?
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