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They're coming for the children
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71 views • May 29, 2021
We all thought the creepy child collector from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was just a scarry scene from the movie but nope here in "Twighlight Zone" anythng is possible. Yep, they want to jab our kids with an experiemental poison in the arm put its okay because the ice cream will make everything better.
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