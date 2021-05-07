Van Morrison - They Own The Media (Official Audio)

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Lyrics:
They tell us that ignorance is bliss
I guess for those that control the media it is
They own the media
They control the stories we are told
If you ever try to go against them
You will be ignored
Cause they control, they control
They control the narrative
They perpetuate the myth
Keep on telling you lies
Tell you ignorance is bliss
Believe it all and you’ll
Never get wise to the truth
Cause they control everything you do
Everything you do
Everything you do
Everything you do
They control the narrative
They perpetuate the myth
Keep on selling you lies
Tell you ignorance is bliss
Believe it all and you
Never get the truth
Never get wise, wise to their lies
To their lies
They control the media
They control the media
They control the media
They control the media
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3Zg023J-ok
Van Morrison