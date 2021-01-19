Episode 1227 Courts.. Mandates... New Health IDs...- Oh My!

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Please enjoy this previous episode of KrisAnne Hall Daily Journal. Today's show is proof why it pays to be a long term listener to the Daily Journal. You get to go tell all your friends "I told ya so!" PLUS-Talk of new HEALTH TRAVEL ID cards to travel. California continues to terrorize its residents. New (Pandemic) Emergency shopping list
Always bringing you current events from an historical, constitutional, and principled perspective.
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