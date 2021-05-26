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I am - THE WAY - The Truth and The Life -
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70 views • May 26, 2021
"And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me." - My hearts sincerest desire is for you to trust completely in the LORD and in Him alone. LET GO. You can do it.
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