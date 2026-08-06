The Water Behind AI, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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AI is often discussed in terms of software and innovation, but its physical infrastructure is just as important. Data centers rely on complex cooling systems, significant water resources, and specialized engineering to support advanced computing. As AI continues to expand, understanding the relationship between technology and natural resources is becoming part of a broader conversation. Watch the latest interview to explore how AI data centers operate and why their water use is attracting growing attention.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Innovation #DataCenters #FutureTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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