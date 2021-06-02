Almost 40 Farm Chemicals Are Used To Grow a High-End Sweet Potato

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5/28/2021 A netizen made a vlog about a company named ‘HuiGen’ used 40 types of farm chemicals to grow sweet potatoes. All the 1500 mu fields in Gaoyi County previously grown sweet potatoes now face total crop failure. The sweet potato with brand ‘Sweet Potato Master’ are sold at high price and consumers are mostly children due to its very sweet taste.