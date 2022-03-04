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Josh Barnett Exposes How Deep State Grifter Assistant “Professor” David Clements Sabotaged Forensic Audits… Is He Controlled Opposition?
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400 views • March 04, 2022
America First Congressional Candidate Josh Barnett joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to explain why he confronted “Professor” David Clements publicly at CPAC over the weekend, providing the proof that he’s actually a Deep State operative that is sabotaging the Forensic Audits that Barnett and many of the other Election Fraud leaders are attempting to implement. Josh and Jeff also spend some time responding to the Alleged President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
Speaking of Leftist Deep State infiltration, we recently published a book called Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America. Authors like Pastor Greg Locke, Denise McAllister, JD Rucker and myself all contributed to this book the focuses on exposing the strategy of the Globalists to subvert the Evangelical Church for the purpose of overthrowing America. Order your copy today using code JEFF for 20% off at https://www.jeffdornik.com/product-page/church-state-how-the-left-used-the-church-to-conquer-america.
I’ve fully endorsed Josh Barnett as he runs for Congress to represent the state of Arizona. Check out his campaign website for more information, to get involved and contribute to his campaign: http://barnettforaz.com.
Speaking of Leftist Deep State infiltration, we recently published a book called Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America. Authors like Pastor Greg Locke, Denise McAllister, JD Rucker and myself all contributed to this book the focuses on exposing the strategy of the Globalists to subvert the Evangelical Church for the purpose of overthrowing America. Order your copy today using code JEFF for 20% off at https://www.jeffdornik.com/product-page/church-state-how-the-left-used-the-church-to-conquer-america.
I’ve fully endorsed Josh Barnett as he runs for Congress to represent the state of Arizona. Check out his campaign website for more information, to get involved and contribute to his campaign: http://barnettforaz.com.
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