Brighteon Broadcast News, May 6, 2025 – BOMBS AWAY! Israel promises to bomb Iran, risking escalating World War that could end us all

- Big Pharma's Dirty Secret: Nutritional Deficiencies Caused by Prescription Drugs (0:00)

- Biblical Questions and Answers: Salvation and God's Covenant (2:04)

- Critique of Christian Institutions and Doctrines (5:36)

- Interview with Kristen Megan: Industrial Hygienist and Exposure Scientist (7:01)

- Song Premiere: "Bombs Away" (8:15)

- Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Implications (18:17)

- Special Report: Big Pharma's Nutritional Depletion Effects (26:26)

- Bible Study: Understanding Salvation and God's Covenant (50:32)

- Critique of Bible Translations and Historical Context (1:18:59)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:23:14)

- Spiritual Lessons and Biblical Translations (1:23:34)

- Concept of Hell and Redemption (1:31:41)

- Values and Morality (1:35:57)

- Government Deception and Health Risks (1:41:13)

- Incubation of Samples and Microscopic Analysis (1:46:49)

- Government Experiments and Bio-Weapons (1:53:54)

- Weather Modification and Health Impacts (2:05:03)

- Mainstreaming of Geo-Engineering (2:06:18)

- Government Accountability and Public Trust (2:14:30)

- Personal Reflections and Future Plans (2:16:29)





