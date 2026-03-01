BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
31 Days of Christian Zionism Bible Prophecy, History (Daily Short Series)
16 views • 3 days ago

**What does the Bible REALLY say about Israel?**


For 31 days, we're posting daily short videos breaking down Christian Zionism — what it is, what Scripture says, and why it matters for Bible prophecy today.


Whether you've never heard the term "Christian Zionism" or you've been studying Bible prophecy for years, this series was made for you.


Every video is short, Scripture-based, and straight to the point.


📌 Follow/Subscribe so you don't miss a single day.


---


🔍 Topics covered in this series:

- What is Christian Zionism?

- What does the Bible say about Israel?

- Israel in Bible prophecy — past, present & future

- What every Christian should know about God's promises to Israel


---


#ChristianZionism #BibleProphecy #Israel #DailyBible #ChristianContent #Scripture #EndTimes #KJVBible #BibleStudy #israel

Keywords
daily devotionalkjv biblebible studyisraelking james biblebible prophecyend timesend times prophecybible verseschristian zionismisrael prophecygods promiseschristian zionistprophecy todayisrael bible prophecywhat does the bible say about israeldaily bible studyscripture dailychristian contentisrael and the biblechristian shortsbible shorts31 dayschristian tiktokbible tiktok
