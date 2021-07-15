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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1748 - Christina F Gregory C - Police press conference on the arrest
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10 views • July 15, 2021
Christina and Gregory, both homeless, were camping under an overpass, when Anderson shot them. Anderson shot another homeless man (Tony Williams 50 – race unknown ATM) two weeks later.
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