BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jesus Is Greater Than Any Problem Part 3: The Two Kingdoms
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 9 months ago

Did you know there are two different spiritual kingdoms on this earth? Everyone belongs to one; no one can be neutral. This message examines how these kingdoms are organized and the impact they have on the human race.

As babies we are born into the Kingdom of Satan but through salvation we can choose to leave because of the work Jesus did on the cross. The Kingdom of God was established the moment Jesus was resurrected from the dead; it is not political or geographical but exists through every believer on the earth.

The apostles initially misunderstand the "Kingdom of God" and equated it with the "kingdom of Israel" that they hoped Jesus would restore. We live in a physical realm that is governed by God's physical and spiritual laws and someday Jesus will deliver up the Kingdom of God to the Father, but until that time, what are you doing to further God's Kingdom?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1339.pdf

RLJ-1339 -- APRIL 22, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
spiritualjesusisraelkingdomapostlespysical
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy