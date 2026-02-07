What is Entropy-Defiant Gaming?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are lots of different games out there, but lately it seems like people are getting tired of games that are too big, pricey, broken, or out of touch, with unskippable ads or constant connections required. Maybe, instead of chasing the biggest, newest, most expensive titles out there--it's time to change things up. But not just with OLD games--but rather, with games that defy entropy. What are some games that have defied entropy in your life, that keep you playing years later? Which games in this video caught your eye? Let me know in the comments!