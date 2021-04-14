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2 Days of Eating - Keto Diet Meal by Meal - Open Workout
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32 views • April 14, 2021
My second week on keto and I didn't have a refeed yet... With 19.2 not going as planned, I don't know if it was because of low carbs or poor strategy.
Discover my personal secret to losing weight every day!---->> https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
I'll be retesting and Monday and assessing after. Other than the bad 19.2 scores I feel amazing and weighed in at my lightest of 187lbs. How did your 19.2 attempts go?
Discover my personal secret
to losing weight every day!-------------------------- https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
Discover my personal secret to losing weight every day!---->> https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
I'll be retesting and Monday and assessing after. Other than the bad 19.2 scores I feel amazing and weighed in at my lightest of 187lbs. How did your 19.2 attempts go?
Discover my personal secret
to losing weight every day!-------------------------- https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
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