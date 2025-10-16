Brandon Kroll Victor Hugo Dustin Nemos Satanic Christians Use Lies To Win Souls 4 Synagogue Of Satan

Brandon Kroll and The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo Discuss How Dustin Nemos Exposed How Satanic Christians Use Lies To Win Souls For The Synagogue Of Satan.

If you value these truth tellers and can contribute to keep these reports coming, please do so by clicking on the links below:

https://victorhugocollection.com

https://rumble.com/user/MannaDailyPodcast

$krollology -Cashapp

Patreon: MannaDailyPodcast

PayPal.me/BrandonKroll999

Announcement:

Victor-Hugo Vaca II will be participating in The NonConformist Series: Expressions of Freedom

Unleash Your Art, Claim Your Freedom.

October 25-26, 2025 – Virtual Event

For The NonConformist Series DISCOUNT TICKETS Use COUPON CODE: MaverickArtistVictorHugo

Purchase Tickets at https://anarchapulco.com/

Modern Art Gonzo Journalist, Victor-Hugo Vaca II, will be presenting, "Art As Expression Of Freedom" at the

The Non-Conformist Series: Expressions of Freedom Edition.

Alongside an elite group of groundbreaking artists celebrating the role of art in championing freedom and liberty, eager to inspire actionable insights on how creative expression can amplify messages of sovereignty.

Victor's work as a Modern Art Gonzo Journalist speaking truth to power has gained worldwide credibility and he will be joining an elite group of groundbreaking artists.

Poets, comic book authors, fiction writers, musicians, architects, and graphic artists will share how they use their art to express bold ideas, break societal constraints, and forge paths to personal, spiritual, and financial liberation.

This is your chance to learn from creators who don’t just dream of freedom—they live it.

Tired of endless discussions about what freedom could be?

The NonConformist Series: Expressions of Freedom is about doing, not debating.

Your art is your power—your brush, pen, or voice can reshape your world.

Explore how poetry, storytelling, music, design, and visual art can challenge norms and amplify your voice.

Learn from creators who are already living free, using their work to carve out lives of purpose and autonomy.

Dive into over 16 hours of transformative content across two dynamic days.

Two Days of Inspiration, Action, and Connection

From practical strategies to soul-stirring insights, you’ll discover how to harness your creativity to live free-

starting now. This isn’t about theorizing or debating; it’s about actionable steps to make your art a catalyst for independence.

Freedom Isn’t Waited For—It’s Created

Your art is the spark—ignite it now.