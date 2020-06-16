Is Jesus' Second Coming Soon?

Jesus' disciples asked when He would return, and Jesus said a great trumpet would accompany His second coming. World Net Daily had an article titled "Second Coming? The '1000-year day- timetable says soon" on June 8, 2020. The article by Scott Lively cited the Apostle Peter's words in Acts 2 and 2 Peter 3. Plus, Hosea 6. Jewish Talmudic writings, based on a tradition from the school of Elijah, pointed to humans living for 6,000 years to be followed by a 1,000 year Messianic period. That sounds consistent with the six days of work followed by a seventh day Sabbath (Exodus 20), the six years of working the land followed by a one year land Sabbath (Leviticus 25), aspects of the biblical holy days (Leviticus 23), and millennial passages in the New Testament (Revelation 20:1-6). When might the last days have started? Could Jesus return within months as Scott Lively speculates in his article or at least seven years from now? Why might 2031 be a possible date for the end of the 6,000 years and the return of Jesus? Dr. Thiel goes over these issues and more.