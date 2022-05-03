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The Ukraine PTKM-1R is a High-Explosive (HE), top-attack, shaped-charge, anti-vehicle Landmine. 050322.
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82 views • May 03, 2022
About, The spoke like image on left exploding at the beginning.
Images shared to social media indicate that the Russian PTKM-1R (ПТКМ-1Р) top-attack anti-vehicle landmine was recently employed in Ukraine. This munition is not known to have been previously employed on operations. It was shown for the first time outside Russia by Rosoboronexport JSC in November and December last year, 2021. The PTKM-1R is distinct from conventional anti-vehicle mines in its ability to attack the top of an armoured vehicle. The top of a tank or other armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) is typically fitted with thinner armour than its front or sides—hence the top is almost always the most vulnerable aspect of an armoured vehicle.
The PTKM-1R is a high-explosive (HE), top-attack, shaped-charge, anti-vehicle landmine. The PTKM-1R system functions by detecting and tracking a target. Once a target has been identified, a submunition is launched into the air toward the target, functioning so that it attacks the vehicle’s roof.
So somewhat similar to the Javelin, but in mine.
Images shared to social media indicate that the Russian PTKM-1R (ПТКМ-1Р) top-attack anti-vehicle landmine was recently employed in Ukraine. This munition is not known to have been previously employed on operations. It was shown for the first time outside Russia by Rosoboronexport JSC in November and December last year, 2021. The PTKM-1R is distinct from conventional anti-vehicle mines in its ability to attack the top of an armoured vehicle. The top of a tank or other armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) is typically fitted with thinner armour than its front or sides—hence the top is almost always the most vulnerable aspect of an armoured vehicle.
The PTKM-1R is a high-explosive (HE), top-attack, shaped-charge, anti-vehicle landmine. The PTKM-1R system functions by detecting and tracking a target. Once a target has been identified, a submunition is launched into the air toward the target, functioning so that it attacks the vehicle’s roof.
So somewhat similar to the Javelin, but in mine.
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