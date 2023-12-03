Create New Account
Teacher shares Story About Students Dying Suddenly...
Published 20 hours ago

Steve Bitar, an instructor, tells the crowd at an MIT conference that his student had a heart attack and myocarditis after the Pfizer booster, and seven student deaths on the WPI campus were called suicides, but he knew one and it was not a suicide!

Full video:

https://rumble.com/v3yovx4-vsrf-live-104-exclusive-mit-speech-by-steve-kirsch.html?playlist_id=watch-history

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

