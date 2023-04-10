U.S. Capitol Police ”OPS1” Radio Channel 12:50 to 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021

https://rumble.com/v2hdu5s-u.s.-capitol-police-ops1-radio-channel-1250-to-540-p.m.-on-jan.-6-2021.html
Full continuous radio traffic from the U.S. Capitol Police "OPS1" radio channel on Jan. 6, 2021. Audio begins around 12:50 p.m. and ends about 5:40 p.m. Among the highlights heard on this recording:
- First and continued use of munitions on the crowds
- Medical crisis involving Benjamin Phillips
- Medical crisis involving Kevin Greeson
- Breach of the first barricade
- Evacuation of the Senate and House
