U.S. Capitol Police ”OPS1” Radio Channel 12:50 to 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021

Full continuous radio traffic from the U.S. Capitol Police "OPS1" radio channel on Jan. 6, 2021. Audio begins around 12:50 p.m. and ends about 5:40 p.m. Among the highlights heard on this recording:

- First and continued use of munitions on the crowds

- Medical crisis involving Benjamin Phillips

- Medical crisis involving Kevin Greeson

- Breach of the first barricade

- Evacuation of the Senate and House



