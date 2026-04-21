At the border of Iran - Wyatt Reed, The Grayzone's journalist

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"I'm in Iran to see and platform the side of the story that Western media refuse to show."
- The Grayzone's journalist Wyatt Reed
A number of foreign journalists—among them Bushra Shaikh, Wyatt Reed, and Katia Antoniadi—have arrived in Iran to tour the country as the ceasefire between Iran and the United States nears its end.