LUNGS FULL OF GRAPHENE SMARTDUST - HE IS MAGNETIC! NOW HE IS VAXXED - LUNGS AND AIRWAYS NOW ATTRACT THE HEAVY METALS

874 views • June 22, 2022

CHINA HAS MADE A MACHINE TO SUCK UP ITS MURDERED JAB VICTIMS - https://www.brighteon.com/7643858f-45dc-4ed1-8cea-868c664ce1a7

EVERYBODY HAS TO "CHIP" IN - https://www.brighteon.com/841be55a-d4b0-4022-b039-5d41f7425311

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