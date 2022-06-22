LUNGS FULL OF GRAPHENE SMARTDUST - HE IS MAGNETIC! NOW HE IS VAXXED - LUNGS AND AIRWAYS NOW ATTRACT THE HEAVY METALS

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covid vaccines cause hepatitis and liver damage - fact! - https://www.brighteon.com/5a4ade8b-bdd0-423a-86d4-c4490c873398
EVERYBODY HAS TO "CHIP" IN - https://www.brighteon.com/841be55a-d4b0-4022-b039-5d41f7425311
CHINA HAS MADE A MACHINE TO SUCK UP ITS MURDERED JAB VICTIMS - https://www.brighteon.com/7643858f-45dc-4ed1-8cea-868c664ce1a7
THE DEVIL INTERVIEW - https://www.brighteon.com/26587467-4e75-41cf-b15f-4849c19dfe1a
GENOCIDE! - https://www.brighteon.com/f206f8b4-a022-41a1-99e4-b19de5414c33
MAKE THAT CHANGE LIKE YOUR FOREFATHERS - https://www.brighteon.com/1a4f6591-eda0-44b8-ba24-08cd8ce46de8
open genocide - https://www.brighteon.com/89a34f60-afd0-4abb-950f-a55acfb90b6e