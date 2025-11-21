Anna Von Reitz is Jedi OBi-Wan Can-Oh-Be!

Almost everyone of the 21st Century has seen the first sequel movie: Star Wars. ..The scene where OBi-Wan tells a StarShip Trooper what to do!

But, how many have seen: 2149 The Aftermath? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9954Hg3Ij4 A sci-fi about a future World right after now that has Elite Owners of the World with their A.I. system (& Smart Cities) having the general population totally programmed to be afraid of THEM & THEIR ruling-overlord-subjugation.

There is truth in a realization that someone more advanced---or actually not as degenerated or dumbed-down---can overwhelm/override another identity that is lost-in-Time, that is, a PERSON or a group who are greatly programmed for only limited functions! ..For example: "government Service Employees"---bureaucrats!

Anna Von Reitz, long-Time functioning Fiduciary, announced November 17th 2025 that a positive Birthright had returned as the functioning body for the Union of States land jurisdiction North America.

The military of North America & soon-to-be remaining Service Providing "government" employees will be paid with Global Family Group's American Federation Dollar or such similar asset-based [gold backed] currency, rather than privately rented [usury] IOUs called Federal Reserve [put you in debt] Notes.





Currently in the news: President Trump calls Vet Congressmen "Seditious behavior, punishable by death for urging U.S. Military members to disobey illegal orders."

No, the Military is mercenary when they're paid by a foreign entity: British SERCO Group. -"You take your orders from the one who pays you!"





Under a usury debt-creating DEEP STATE with incorporated A.I. no body has the authority to get really important duties accomplished. ..Not even THEIR President! THEY keep "Passing the Buck" & kicking THEIR bankrupt Can-down-the-Street.

A perfect example are the various DMVs around the Country are supposed to have a remedy for those who keep getting arrested & charged $$$ for not being a RESIDENT [of the Forum---regarding commercial contractees (those legally in debt as wards-of-the-STATE to THEIR Bankster owners) vs. free traveling]. Even THEIR supposed top supervisor will not answer this question/Claim & come up with a solution-remedy! Why? -THEIR top cog has no authority!!

The Swiss Bonding (as in bondage) insurance corporations are ultimately responsible to get "the government" Service contractees to do THEIR job!

..In steps Fiduciary OBi-Wan Can-Oh-Be!

